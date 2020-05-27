Deputies discover 200 pounds of meth during traffic stop

Approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine was found during a routine traffic stop by participating agencies of the North Texas Criminal Interdiction Unit early Wednesday.
After a roadside interview and subsequent investigation around 1:30 a.m. along Interstate 20 in Parker County, deputies discovered the drugs concealed inside the vehicle's wheels and tires.
"This is yet another example of the success eight sheriffs have achieved by joining forces against criminals who would introduce such poison onto our streets," Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said.
The North Texas Sheriff's Criminal Interdiction Unit is a collaboration of eight North Texas sheriff’s offices that have joined forces to stem the flow of illegal narcotics, dangerous drugs, and human trafficking in and around the North Texas region. Specially trained deputies from each county work jointly across all eight jurisdictions in this highway interdiction initiative.
They include Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner, Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt, Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks, Parker County Sheriff Fowler, Rockwall County Harold Eavenson, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.