FORT WORTH — Several DFW seniors recently participated in a veterans support group lunch in the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base hangar earlier this month.
Roll Call is a Fort Worth-based non-profit organization that provides free meals to veterans at monthly luncheons and more. Their mission is to honor and serve veterans by providing a regular venue for fellowship and camaraderie.
“Roll Call is always a privilege to attend,” Life Enrichment Partner of Ridgmar Place — Fort Worth Lynn Hamilton said. “The stories that are told are truly amazing, and ‘thank you’ never seems enough for the sacrifice they made for our freedom.”
Ridgmar Place, an independent living community, had nine residents attend who were all veterans, including Dorwin Hunter, 83.
Hunter served in the National Guard and the Navy from 1956 to 1965.
“It is so nice to sit with a bunch of guys who love our country and who were willing to serve and die for our country,” he said.
Hunter, a Christian, said he supports God, the USA and reads the Declaration of Independence each day.
