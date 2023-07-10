The Doss Heritage and Culture Center’s board of directors has formally announced the retirement of Director Dean Hungate.
“Dean has always been a cowboy, and his passion for western heritage and culture has been a great addition to the Doss over the past nine years,” board President Cody Rowell said. “We all appreciate his contributions to the organization and the community.”
Amanda Edwards has been named interim director.
A come-and-go reception for Hungate will be held from 2-4 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Doss Heritage and Culter Center.
