The Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated a one-vehicle fatality crash on Union Hill Road northwest of Mineral Wells at around 1:45 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2003 GMC Yukon, driven by 23-year-old Keion D. Fountain of Dallas, was traveling south on Union Hill Road at a high speed, DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. The GMC failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and traveled off the road. The GMC struck a tree and overturned. Fountain was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.