PARKER COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is seeking the public's help in investigating an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle.
The incident occurred on July 29, at approximately 10:10 p.m. on State Highway 199, in the area of South Drive, west of Springtown.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a pedestrian, Katie M. Derouin, 38, of Paradise, ran into the eastbound lanes of State Highway 199 and was struck and killed by a passing vehicle," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The driver of the vehicle (believed to be a red Toyota Camry), initially stopped close to the scene but then left before law enforcement arrived."
It is believed the vehicle will have damage to the front and passenger side. A mirror was found at the scene. The part number indicates it belongs to a 2009-2011 Toyota Camry.
DPS is asking anyone in the area with a security camera to please review the recording around 10:00 p.m. on July 29. If the vehicle or pedestrian were captured by the camera, please contact Trooper Jeff Shinn. Additionally, anyone, including automotive body shop owners/employees, that has information on the fatal crash or was in the area at the time, is encouraged to contact Trooper Shinn at 817-594-7422.
