HOOD COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers responded to a call of a deceased person lying in the roadway on Farm-to-Market (FM) Road 4 near Massey Road in Hood County Tuesday night at approximately 9:55 p.m.
Preliminary investigation indicates a male was found lying in the roadway of FM 4 with wounds which may have resulted by being struck by a vehicle. The male was identified as 30-year-old Jerrod Lee Smith of Fort Worth. Smith’s vehicle, a white 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup, was parked off the roadway approximately 15 feet from where Smith was found and facing east. The vehicle was still running and the driver's door was open. Smith may have been struck sometime between 9:40 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.
Anyone in the area at the time or anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the TXDPS in Granbury at 817-579-3337 and ask for Trooper French.
