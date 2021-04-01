AUSTIN - Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker died late Wednesday following a shooting incident in Limestone County.
Walker, 38, was stopping to assist a driver near Mexia, Texas, around 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 26, when he was shot multiple times. Walker was transported to Baylor Scott & White – Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, where he later died from his injuries.
“Our DPS family is absolutely heartbroken at the loss of one of our brothers in uniform who was killed in the line of duty,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Texas Highway Patrol Trooper Chad Walker was committed to protecting the people of Texas. His sacrifice will never be forgotten, and we ask that you keep his family, friends and colleagues in your prayers during the difficult days ahead.”
Gov. Greg Abbott has asked Texas law enforcement officers to turn on their red and blue flashing lights for one minute at 1 p.m. today to honor Walker.
"Our hearts are with the family and friends of Trooper Walker as they grieve his tragic death in the line of duty," Abbott said. "Trooper Walker's horrific murder is a solemn reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day to keep our communities safe.
"I urge my fellow Texans to stand with our police and support them as they work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."
McCraw said Walker was a loving husband and father to four children and a second generation peace officer.
His career in law enforcement began in 2003 with the Groesbeck Police Department and continued as a member of the Athens Police Department, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. Walker joined DPS in 2015 and was stationed in Groesbeck. He is the 223rd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.
Walker’s organs were donated to save others, and funeral services are still pending at this time.
