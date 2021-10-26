WEATHERFORD — A Fort Worth man was killed after the truck he was driving struck a guardrail and flipped off of the interstate and onto Tin Top Road.
Police responded to the 2200 block of Tin Top Road around 3 a.m., and observed an overturned white truck with extensive damage on the west side of the roadway under Interstate 20.
Witnesses stated they heard a loud sound and drove down the road to investigate, when they came upon the wreck and called 9-1-1, according to police reports. The witnesses advised the responding officer there was what appeared to be an adult male inside the truck who they believed was deceased.
Paramedics with Life Care pronounced the man’s time of death at 3:31 a.m. and he was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office as Craig Haney, 63, of Fort Worth.
Investigators believe the semi-truck, with no trailer, was travelling west on I-20 when, for unknown reason, it then struck the inside lane’s guard rail at the beginning of the overpass of Tin Top Road, according to reports. The semi-truck then struck the concrete wall at the top of the overpass, which caused it to flip and land on its roof down onto Tin Top.
Haney's death was ruled an accident due to blunt trauma as a result of the accident.
The incident is still under investigation by WPD's Advanced Accident Investigation Team, police said.
