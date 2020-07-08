PARKER COUNTY - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are currently investigating a two vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Interstate 20 near Farm-to-Market Road 1189 at 1:20 Wednesday morning.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted to the service road.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a 2009 Freightliner semi truck was traveling eastbound in the left lane of I-20. For an undetermined reason, the driver traveled out of the lane and toward the center median," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "He then overcorrected going into the right lane of travel and struck a trailer being towed by a 2007 Freightliner. After striking the trailer, the 2009 Freightliner caught fire and burned. The driver was not able to get out of the burning vehicle and died at the scene. "
Two occupants in the 2007 Freightliner were not injured. Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
