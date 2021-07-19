PARKER COUNTY — Every weekday morning at 6:30, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan rolls up to his precinct barn. He has a cup of coffee or two with his crew before his foreman crews them out at 7 a.m. and Dugan retires to the office, chatting with staff and checking emails.
It’s a tradition that after eight years will be no more.
“I’ve got a lot of years in the county, and it’s been real good — it’s just time,” Dugan said, announcing he won’t be seeking a third term as Precinct 4 commissioner. “I wanted to make it public what my plans are so the folks that have been invested in me can have time to see who the potential candidates are or who they want to support.
“I also wanted to let the residents know. There’s no reason to keep it secret.”
Dugan first took office as the Precinct 4 commissioner in January, 2015. Though his second term won’t officially end until more than a year from now, he said he wanted to make the announcement prior to filing for the March 2022 primary.
“Around here, the primary is your election,” he said.
Filing is expected to begin in November, but remains in limbo pending the outcome of the Texas Legislature’s special session.
“I’m enjoying what I’m doing, it’s exciting to me and if it was shorter terms, I may have considered it,” Dugan said. “I had to really think about it, and there are advantages to working longer but life is also precious and who knows how much longer you have.”
While he has no specific plans just yet, Dugan said he will be looking forward to spending more time with family and friends and a getaway at the family farm.
At the end of his term, Dugan will have served the county in some capacity for 38 years. His tenure includes lots of memories, laughs and accomplishments, but he’s not quite ready to share those just yet.
“It’s not a farewell — it’s too early to say goodbye, but it’s certainly a good time to let people know what I’m doing,” he said.
