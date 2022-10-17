Weatherford College’s Sophie Dunn won the women's all-around title at the Clarendon College Rodeo this past weekend.
After winning the opening round in breakaway roping with a 2.1-second run and a sixth-place opening round in barrel racing, the 2021 CNFR qualifier in breakaway roping finished up the weekend in seventh place in both events.
Zaine Mikita won the tiedown doping event at Clarendon after tying for second in the first round with a run of 8.7. He came back to win the short go with a run of 8.6 and took home the overall championship with 17.3 on two head. He won fifth at both the ENMU and SRSU rodeos and now leads the Southwest Region standings in the event.
Cash Fuesz tied for sixth in the first go of tiedown roping with a 9.0-second run but ended up 10th overall after a no-time in the finals.
Bubba Holcomb finished 10th in the opening round of bareback riding with a score of 64 but came back strong in the finals with a 75-point ride, good for fourth in the round. His 139 points on two found him tied at sixth for the weekend.
Kacy Jones, who is currently second in the Southwest Region standings in bull riding, placed for the second time this year, making a point ride in the first go for a fifth-place tie, and ended up fifth overall at the rodeo.
Trent Sorey and Chance Thiessen teamed up and placed in both rounds of the team roping. Their 6.2 run was good for a tie for second in the first round. They came back with a 9.0 for fourth in the finals, and their 15.2 on two head was good for fourth in the aggregate.
Spud Denmark roping with TSU’s Dallas Owen won fourth in the first go with a run of 6.4, came back with a 9.7 for fifth, and their 16.1 on two was good for fifth overall. Cash Enderli and Zaine Mikita were 7.0 for seventh in the first go but suffered a no-time in the finals, leaving them in 10th place on the weekend.
Up next, the WC rodeo team travels to the Wilbarger County Events Center for the Vernon College Rodeo Oct. 20-22.
