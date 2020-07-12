The city of Willow Park Sunday issued a notice to residents of that E. coli was found in Willow Springs and Willow Springs Oak water supply. Residents were notified to boil their water before using.
The following areas are affected:
Russell Road
Circle Lane
Circle Court
Deer Pond Drive
Big Creek Road
Quail Trail
Bond Road
Peach Drive
Kingswood Road
Misty Meadow Drive
Quail Crest Drive
Clear Fork Circle
East Bankhead Highway
E.coli bacteria can make you sick and is especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.
What should I do? What does this mean?
• DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.
• *E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.*
• The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.
What is being done?
Additional HTH is being pumped into the system and additional testing is being performed. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem within 48 hour time frame.
For more information, please contact Michelle Guelker at 817-441-7708 or 516 Ranch House, Willow Park, TX 76087. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.
