WILLOW PARK — If you ask any Texas high school football coach, they’ll tell you that if their team is playing on Thanksgiving weekend, it’s definitely a good thing.
That’s because Thanksgiving translates to playoff time.
While COVID-19 has thrown schedules for a loop this year, that hasn’t stopped the Trinity Christian Academy Eagles from finishing the regular season with a 3-3 record and capturing a first-round playoff win over Shelton last week, 16-12.
This week, the Eagles play for the TAPPS Division 3 area championship against Colleyville’s Covenant Christian at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Colleyville.
Head coach Joe Hamstra said the Cougars are ranked No. 4 in the state for a reason.
“Offensively, they are probably the most explosive team we’ll play,” he said, adding that the Eagles didn’t get a chance to see them in the regular season as planned due to COVID. “They have four really good receivers...and they throw and catch really well so we’ll have to have multiple coverages to give their quarterback different looks.”
When it comes to how the defense will attack the Eagles, Hamstra said he’s confident TCA has a good plan on how to combat the Cougars’ 4-3 defensive scheme.
“We feel like we have several plays they haven’t seen before,” he said. “They are constantly bringing pressure and we’ll try to minimize that and stabilize what we do.”
The main goal for the Eagles is to not have negative plays. To accomplish that, they’ll rely heavily on quarterback Ryan Hollingsworth and the offensive line consisting of seniors Ryan Shiller and Luke Anderson, juniors Brayden Smalley and Caleb Gabbert, the team’s center, and sophomore Ben Camp.
Hamstra explained that because the Eagles went 1-9 last season – while only sporting three seniors - a lot of them received much-needed playing time which benefits them now.
“Those five [offensive linemen] have a ton of experience,” Hamstra said. “They’re a good-size line and they move well. They also have a high football IQ and know how to pick up various looks.”
Special teams will also likely play a role if field position becomes a factor in a close game. As the No. 2 punter in the district, the Eagles’ Luke Graham averaging 33 yards a kick and is also 12-13 on extra points.
“He’s got a strong leg and has been real steady for us so we’re really happy about that,” Hamstra said.
Overall, Hamstra said the Eagles have adjusted throughout the season and made sure personnel has fit the plays and not the other way around.
“We play power football and have learned who we are,” he said. “It’s going to be a good test for us.”
Tickets for Saturday’s game are limited due to pandemic protocols but the game will be streamed online for those who are unable to attend. More information can be found at www.tcaeagles.org/athletics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.