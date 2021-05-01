According to Parker County early voting numbers the majority of incumbents are leading over challengers in city and school district races.
Weatherford City Council Place 3 incumbent Matt Ticzkus and Place 4 incumbent Kevin Cleveland have a lead over their challengers.
Ticzkus has received 77.61% of the votes while his challenger Richard Zimmer has 22.39%. Cleveland is ahead with 61.04% votes against two challengers, Ben Steiner, 15.15%, and Jeanette Langley, 23.81%.
Annetta City Council Place 3 early voting numbers show Bruce Pinckard in the lead against Al Gloer with 65.64% of the votes. Gloer has received 34.36% of the votes.
Aledo City Council Place 1 challenger Shane Davis leads with 50.24% of the votes — incumbent Spencer Perry receiving 49.76%. Place 3 challenger Nick Stanley has 59.73% of the votes while incumbent Clint Robinson has 40.27%.
In the race for Aledo ISD school board, Place 1 incumbent David Lear is ahead with 65.88% of the votes. Challenger Tricia Watson has received 34.12% of the votes. Place 2 incumbent Jennifer Loftin has received 59.63% of the votes against challenger Laura Morrow with 40.37%. Place 3 incumbent Jessica Brown is in the lead against challenger Zachery Clark with 70.69% of the votes. Clark has received 29.31% of the votes.
The early voting numbers show voter rejection on two of three school district bonds.
Springtown ISD’s $38.5 million 60.18% voter rejection with 39.82% supporting the proposition.
Peaster ISD’s $25 million bond is seeing 69.28% voter approval on Proposition A and 57.95% approval on Proposition B.
Garner ISD’s $15.5 million bond has 53.52% voter rejection and 46.48% support.
The early voting results for the Parker County Emergency Services District 1 proposition on a 1% sales and use tax increase shows 56.29% votes in support and 43.71% opposed.
Check back for final results by visiting www.weatherforddemocrat.com.
