WEATHERFORD — Voters can meet and hear from candidates in the March 1 GOP primary during two forums set for Feb. 9 and hosted by the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce.
The first is a $25 luncheon in Hudson Oaks, while the second takes place that night and starts with a one-hour meet-and-greet with candidates.
The 11:30 a.m. luncheon will offer candidates for sheriff, County Court at Law No. 1, Precinct 2 commissioner and for Precinct 4 justice of the peace.
The event is expected to last 90 minutes and takes place at New River Fellowship, 3252 E. Interstate 20 Service Road in Hudson Oaks. Reservations are required, either on the chamber website, www.eastparkerchamber.com, or by calling the chamber at 817-441-7844 ext. 1.
The second forum is free and starts with a meet-and-greet with candidates from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. before candidates sit for a forum. The event is at Springhill Suites by Marriott, 500 Shops Blvd. in Willow Park.
Candidates invited to the evening forum are running for State Board of Education, the Texas House of Representatives, Texas Senate District 10, Parker County judge and county GOP chair.
Food trucks Cousins Maine Lobster and Miguel’s Place are scheduled to be at the evening event for anyone wishing to eat. For information on the evening forum, call the chamber at 817-441-7844 ext. 2.
Offices and candidates featured in the first forum are as follows:
• Sheriff — Russ Authier and Marc Povero;
• County Court at Law No. 1 — Kirk D. Martin, Zachary Pettigrew and Kitty Wise;
• Commissioner Precinct 2 — Johnny L. Cannon, Joe W. Harris and Jacob Holt;
• Commissioner Precinct 4 — Fred Hammons and Michael Chandler;
• Justice of the Peace Precinct 4 — Allison Bedore, Tim Mendolia, Bernard R. Suchocki and Michael K. Morris;
Offices and candidates featured in the evening forum are as follows:
• State Board of Education District 11 — Republicans Patricia “Pat” Hardy and Rebecca Garcia and “DC” Caldwell, and Democrats James Whitfield, Luis Miguel Sifuentes and “DC” Caldwell (Caldwell is running in both primaries).
• Texas House of Representatives District 60 -- Glenn Rogers, Lucas Turner, Kit Marshall and Mike Olcott;
• State Senate District 10 — Republicans Phil King and Warren Norred, Democrat Beverly Powell;
• County Judge — Pat Dean and Thomas Moorman;
• County party chair — Scott Utley and Rachael Watson.
