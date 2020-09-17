A 20-year-old Eastland man, Ryan Matthew Hobbs, was arrested this week on suspicion of strangling a dog at a Parker County residence on Sept. 6.
A Parker County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 200 block of Brazos Valley Lane on Sept. 6 in reference to an animal cruelty case, according to the probable cause affidavit. The deputy met with two people at the residence who said Hobbs killed their small 2-year-old dog. Hobbs had told one of the dog owners that the dog was muddy so he was trying to give her a bath in the tub, but the dog slipped out of his arms and drowned.
The dog owner told the deputy that when he saw Hobbs, he had scratches on his chest and a bite mark on his finger, according to the affidavit. The deputy then spoke with a witness who said Hobbs admitted to her that he intentionally killed the dog.
“The dog was taken to North Texas Veterinary Hospital for a necropsy,” according to the affidavit. “Affiant obtained the necropsy report that was done by [the vet], who stated in the report that there was a tear in the trachea suggesting the dog was strangled.”
Hobbs was arrested on Sept. 16 for cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third degree felony, and was booked into the Parker County Jail on a $10,000 bond. As of Thursday morning, Hobbs remained in the jail.
