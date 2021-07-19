PARKER COUNTY — Eight individuals, including seven juveniles, were transported to area hospitals for injuries sustained in a one-vehicle wreck Monday morning.
At approximately 10 a. m., Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 51 near Veal Station Road in Parker County.
"Preliminary investigation indicates a Ford Expedition was northbound on FM 51," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said. "The roads were wet and the Ford, driven by 24-year-old Aviana R. Van Schuyver of Azle, was traveling too fast for the wet roads and hydroplaned. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole."
The Ford was occupied by Schuyver, an adult female passenger, and seven juvenile passengers (four females and three males). All occupants were taken to Fort Worth area hospitals for undisclosed injuries.
The highway was shut down for about an hour as first responders worked to extricate one passenger with the jaws of life. Parker County ESD companies Engine 48, Engine 51, Support 48, Battalion 101 and Chief 100 responded on scene, with mutual aid from Central/ESD 8 Engine 55 and Attack 55. PCHD/Lifecare EMS responded with five MICU ambulances, the EMS supervisor, and an advanced practice paramedic unit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.