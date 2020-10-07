A 76-year-old Weatherford woman was killed after her vehicle was struck by a semi truck on the shoulder of Farm-to-Market Road 51/South Main Street Wednesday.
According to the Weatherford Police Department, the woman was pulled over on the shoulder for an unknown reason and then began to make a u-turn near BB Fielder Drive.
“A semi truck pulling an empty flatbed trailer struck the elderly female’s vehicle on the driver’s side,” according to WPD Sgt. John Rudolph. “I don’t believe the semi truck was speeding, the speed zone for the area is 55 [miles per hour]. The 76-year-old female was driving a white Toyota SUV. No injuries to the truck driver [and] no intoxication or drug related to this accident.”
The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.