WEATHERFORD — A woman was struck and killed while attempting to cross South Main Street Sunday evening.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office identified the deceased as Vernie Parks, 69, of Weatherford.
Weatherford police responded to the scene in the 800 block of South Main Street around 8 p.m. to a call of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old woman, and witnesses at the scene reported Parks, who was on a motorized scooter, had attempted to cross the roadway when she was struck, according to the police report. The scooter was not in a crosswalk and did not contain lights or reflectors, according to the report.
Parks was later pronounced deceased at the scene.
