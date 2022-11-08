Election Day is officially underway.
If you haven't already cast your vote, you can do so at any of the following locations below until 7 pm:
PARKER COUNTY: Silver Creek United Methodist Church (2200 Church Rd, Azle 76020); Azle City Hall (505 W Main St, Azle 76020); Reno City Hall (195 W Reno Rd, Azle 76020); Springtown Senior Center (1070 N Main St, Springtown 76082); Legacy Church (3591 E Highway 199, Springtown 76082); Parker County North East Annex (1020 E Hwy 199, Springtown 76082); Friendship Baptist Church (801 Friendship Rd, Weatherford 76085); Agnes Baptist Church (350 Agnes North, Springtown 76082); Harburger Hill Community (701 Narrow St, Weatherford 76086); Trinity Lutheran Church (1500 Ball St, Weatherford 76086); Poolville Methodist Church (230 North Church, Poolville 76487); Peaster ISD Rock Gym (8512 FM RD 920, Peaster 76088); Whitt Fire Department (4312 N FM RD 52, Whitt); Bethesda United Methodist Church (6657 FM RD 113 N, Weatherford 76088); Calvary Baptist Church (1900 N Main St, Weatherford 76085); Shady Grove Baptist Church (2470 W Lambert Rd, Weatherford 76088); Union Baptist Church (3451 Sarra Ln, Springtown 76082); Victory Baptist Church (1304 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford 76086); Cherry Park Community Center (300 S Alamo St, Weatherford, TX 76086); Grace First Presbyterian Church (606 Mockingbird Ln, Weatherford 76086); Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church (1502 Santa Fe Dr, Weatherford 76086); Weatherford College (225 College Park Dr, Weatherford 76086); Millsap Community Center (104 Fannin St, Millsap); Harmony Baptist Church (242 Harmony Rd, Weatherford 76087); Tin Top Community Center (101 Old Tin Top Rd, Weatherford 76087); Parker County PCT Barn # 3 (1111 FM RD 1189, Brock 76087); First Baptist Church Dennis (7600 FM RD 1189, Dennis 76087); Spring Creek Baptist Church (100 Spring Creek Rd, Weatherford 76087); Greenwood Fire Department (1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Rd, Weatherford 76087); Morningstar Amenity Center (128 Heather Wind Ln, Aledo 76008); Hudson Oaks Public Safety Bldg. (150 Oakridge Dr, Hudson Oaks 76087); First Baptist Willow Park (601 Ranch House Rd, Willow Park 76087); Bear Creek Community Church (18600 Hwy 377, Cresson 76035); City of Aledo Community Center (104 Robinson Ct, Aledo 76008); Aledo ISD Admin Building (1008 Bailey Ranch Rd, Aledo 76008); New Faith Baptist (3303 West FM RD 5, Annetta 76008); Parker County PCT Barn # 4 (1320 Airport Rd, Aledo 76008); and Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church (200 S Lakeshore Dr, Hudson Oaks 76087).
PALO PINTO COUNTY: Palo Pinto Methodist Church (419 Oak St., Palo Pinto); PK Volunteer Fire Department (358 N. FM 2353, Graford); Gordon Community Center (201 Houston St. Gordon); Graford ISD (400 West Division); First Baptist Church Santo (135 W. Palo Pinto, Santo); Fox Hollow-Westlake Chapel (701 Highway 1148, Graham); Southside Church of Christ (1401 SE 25th Ave., Mineral Wells); Fairview Baptist Church (1062 Fairview Road, Mineral Wells); Palo Pinto County Annex (100 SE 6th Ave., Mineral Wells); and Mineral Wells Senior Center (102 NW 6th Ave., Mineral Wells).
