Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may produce some hail. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. Storms may produce some hail. Low 42F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.