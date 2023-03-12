East Parker County Chamber President and CEO Lisa Flowers was recently honored with Paul Harris Fellow recognition.
The presentation of Paul Harris Fellow recognition is Rotary Foundation’s way of expressing its appreciation for a substantial contribution to its humanitarian and educational programs. It is named for Rotary’s founder, a Chicago lawyer, who started the organization with three business associates in 1905.
Flowers’ gift of $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation’s educational and humanitarian programs is a commitment to improving life for people in Parker County and the membership of Rotary Club of Aledo.
The Rotary Foundation carries out an array of programs, including: Improved living conditions, increased food production, better education, wider availability of treatment and rehabilitation for the sick and disabled, new channels for the flow of international understanding and brighter hopes for peace.
In becoming a Paul Harris Fellow, Flowers joins many throughout the world recognized for their devotion to the ideal of good will, peace and understanding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.