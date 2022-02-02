Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy...with freezing rain early, then changing to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Windy...with freezing rain early, then changing to a wintry mix overnight. Potential for significant icing. Low 17F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulating 1 to 3 inches.