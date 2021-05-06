AUSTIN – The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is anticipating record-breaking electric demand this summer due to expected hot and dry conditions and continued economic and population growth throughout the region.
ERCOT is identifying low-probability, high-impact situations similar to the February winter event in its seasonal assessments, to ensure all market participants and government officials have a comprehensive view into market conditions. This will allow the market to more fully plan and prepare for even the most remote possibility.
Additionally, ERCOT announced plans to visit selected power plants across the state to review summer weatherization plans. While plant visits have occurred in the past for winter weatherization, this is the first time officials will visit plants for summer.
