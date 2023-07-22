“The house will speak for itself.”
Those were the words used by John Upton when describing the home of his late father, Dick, and truer words may have never been spoken of the home that will soon open as a collector’s dream during an estate sale next month.
Known as the MacKenzie Home on the Parker County Heritage Society site, the house, at 202 E. Lee St., was built in 1902 for early-day mayor and physician Dr. John R. MacKenzie. The home stayed in the family until it was purchased by Weatherford College in 1961, and was used the following year as a dorm for the school’s 18 basketball players.
“The team lived upstairs, and the coach and his wife lived downstairs,” John Upton said. “Near the top of the staircase is a big stained glass window that’s original to the house. My dad couldn’t believe it survived a basketball team.”
Dick Upton, an Air Force veteran who would go on to work for American Airlines as an aeronautical engineer for 37 years, would eventually open up an antique shop in Grand Prairie as an extension of his collection. He operated the store until the purchase of his Weatherford home around the mid-1970s.
He set about restoring it, updating bathrooms, making repairs to the interior and exterior, and filling it with thousands of his unique items. Every room is tastefully displayed with a vast arrangement of antique toys, tin signs, tins, motorcycle and tattoo collectables, albums and magazines, lamps, bath powders, seed packets, furniture and more.
“He was collecting as long as I can remember,” John Upton said. “They would be gone weeks at a time: Pennsylvania, Kansas, Missouri. They’d be on the old highways and backroads, finding every flea market, antique shop, whatever.
“There are thousands of pieces, all acquired basically one piece at a time.”
Collecting antiques — by definition, pieces over 100 years old (anything less is considered vintage) — was also a lot more work back then, without the aid of Google or internet search engines to find items.
“When people would go ‘antiquing,’ they’d hit the road, going from little antique shop to little antique shop to little antique shop,” said Tracy Keltner, of Urban Potluck Sales, who is managing the upcoming sale.
A large chunk of Upton’s collectibles include advertising pieces, ranging from a giant Clabber Girl metal sign to a light-up advertisement for J.W. Carter and Company leather shoes.
A corner of one room features memorabilia from Upton’s time with American Airlines — flags, coffee mugs, clothing and a box of fly fishing flies, all with the company’s logo.
Another room pays homage to Upton’s love for Harley Davidson motorcycles and tattoos, both of which were featured in a 2004 episode of Dr. Phil on which Upton appeared.
An upstairs bathroom showcases a hand-cranking washing machine, and one might find an antique dentist chair in one corner of the study, the set-up for an antique post office in another room, a blue velvet sofa with wood trim on one wall and its matching chair across the way.
Along the way, other hidden treasures are placed, from wind-up toys to antique cigar lighters, sewing machines or a collection of scissors and shears.
“A lot of these things, not only did he like to collect, but I think it probably took him to a time when he was happy. For a lot of folks, it’s that way,” Keltner said. “In an average home, there are generally about 500,000 individual pieces. In this house, wow, I’m going to guess 750,000, and that’s just a guess.”
One of Upton’s most prized collections is fully displayed upstairs as a country store, complete with signage, a cash register, peanut butter and coffee tins, a numbered 72-drawer bureau and an antique spool cabinet atop a wooden display that was used for beans, grains, pasta and other dry goods.
“He really liked the country store stuff and we [kept] some of it,” John Upton said. “He had so much of everything, and now that everything’s dug out of the corners, it’s the neatest antique mall.
“There’s stuff in there you just don’t see anymore.”
Due to the size of the estate, early shopping opportunities will be available by appointment from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 28. Shoppers can schedule an appointment at www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0B4CA8AE29AAF94-202elee.
Regular sale dates are Aug. 3-6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additional photos, as well as the link to early appointments, can be found on the Urban Potluck Facebook page as well as urbanpotlucksales.com.
