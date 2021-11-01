WEATHERFORD — Five people were transported to area hospitals following a downed aircraft along Interstate 20 Saturday night.
Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers were notified Saturday around 7 p.m. that a single engine, fixed-wing aircraft had crashed onto the north shoulder of the interstate in Hudson Oaks.
"Preliminary investigation indicates the aircraft, piloted by James Ruse, had four passengers," DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter said.
The aircraft was on approach to the Parker County Airport when, for an undetermined reason, the engine lost power and the aircraft struck a utility line, Hunter said.
The conditions of the people on board had not been released as of press time, and the crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.
