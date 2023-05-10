Two nonprofit organizers came together recently to support the wellness of the Weatherford community.
After meeting during a chamber of commerce event, Heidi Haynes, of Nurse Next Door, and Beth Utley, of The Hand to Shoulder Center, came up with the idea to form the first Weatherford Wellness Event, which took place May 6.
“The ultimate goal was to bring awareness to the variety of medical resources right in our backyard,” Utley said, noting the two had reached out to several medical company professionals to help coordinate Saturday’s event. “They didn’t stop there, they wanted to give back in as many ways possible. When the committee found out about the need for blood for the Parker County Hospital District EMS blood program, they eagerly reached out to Carter Bloodcare and reserved a bus to the event.”
Blood supply is crucial for the PCHD EMS crews, who may have to use blood or plasma in the field during an emergency.
The Weatherford Wellness committee also wanted to spotlight a nonprofit, bringing more awareness and fundraising for the Weatherford Senior Center and Meals on Wheels.
Proceeds from raffle prizes — donated by over 25 companies — at the event helped make that happen, generating a little more than $2,000 for both entities. In addition, 13 people donated enough blood to save 30 patients in need of medical transfusions.
The Wellness Fair also included activities for all ages, with fire trucks and ambulances, face painting and a helicopter landing.
The true heart of Parker County shows in each of these committee members, their companies, and the community they serve,” Utley said. “Keep a look out for many more family friendly events hosted by the Weatherford Wellness Committee.”
Weatherford Wellness Community members include President Heidi Haynes, Vice President Beth Utley, Debbie Dunn (Beyond Faith Hospice), Ryan Carney (TotalCare ER), John Martin (Parker County Hospital District EMS), Marta Clincscales (Parker County Hospital District Telemedicine), Chrissy Jones (Parker County Hospital District), Allie Pennington (Podiatry Associates of Texas), Dr. Emily Johnson (817 Surgical Arts), Melissa Whitten (Encompass Health), Dr. Castillo (Weatherford College), Tina Castillo (Nurse Next Door) and Peggy Hutton (Weatherford Chamber of Commerce).
