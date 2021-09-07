WEATHERFORD — Parker County officials approved the hanging of a special U.S. flag Tuesday to be located on the wall of the courthouse annex.
The idea came from Robin Younk, a retired master sergeant with the U.S. Air Force, who now lives in Weatherford. The flag was sent to her by family members while she was deployed in Iraq, and has the name of each victim killed during the 9/11 attacks listed on its red and white stripes.
The flag is planned to hang during the entire month of September.
