The Brazos River Authority is seeking an applicant to represent small business interests on a state panel that will devise plans to lower flood risks or harm from Graham County to the Gulf Coast.
The Lower 8 Brazos River Flood Planning Group was created under a 2019 state law designating 15 regions along Texas river basins. The panel is comprised of stakeholder interest groups including agriculture, municipal, manufacturing, small business and other interests. The groups, including the Lower 8 Brazos River Flood Planning Group, are charged to identify flood-prone areas and propose ways to mitigate flooding there.
The regional plans written during the coming year will guide flood policy 50 years in the combined State Master Flood Plan.
The panel has no members from Weatherford or residents north of Waco.
The group meets at 10 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month, usually in Waco. Members also may attend by videoconference.
Nominations for the small business seat on the group are due by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31.
They can be sent by email to LBFlood@brazos.org or by mail to Lower Brazos RFPG Attn: Pamela Hannemann, Brazos River Authority, P.O. Box 7555, Waco, Texas 76714-7555.
For additional information, call Hannemann at 254-761-3135, or send questions to pamela.hannemann@brazos.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.