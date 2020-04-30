WEATHERFORD – Various lanes of Farm to Market Road 1884 (Bethel Road) and Tin Top Road will be closed between the east and westbound I-20 frontage roads Monday, May 4 – Friday, May 8 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for roadwork, weather permitting.
FM 1884 Lane Closures Scheduled
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Mamie Louise Baldwin passed away peacefully in her sleep April 26, 2020. She was best known by her friends and family as Louise or Grandma. She was born February 26, 1931 in Weatherford, Texas, one of seven children. She loved being a wife, mother and homemaker. Louise was married to Billie …
Most Popular
Articles
- PCSO seeking suspect in weekend homicide
- PCSO seizes $60,000 in illegal drugs
- Arrests made in homicide investigation
- UPDATED: COVID-19 committee reveals phase-in plan
- Task force officials discuss Abbott's phase-in order
- Tracking COVID-19
- TO OUR READERS: A change we're making soon
- WPD traffic stop yields 220-plus lbs. of marijuana
- Aledo council approves plats for Parks of Aledo expansion
- WISD numbers show more outgoing transfers
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.