WILLOW PARK – North and southbound Farm to Market Road 5/Mikus Road will be closed under the Interstate 20 bridge for four weeks beginning Tuesday, April 28. The frontage roads will remain open during this closure.
Northbound traffic will be detoured to Ranch House Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Lakeshore Drive/Hudson Oaks Drive. TxDOT is coordinating with local entities and will maintain emergency vehicle access throughout the closure. A map of the detour route is attached.
TxDOT encourages attention to all warning signs within the construction work zone while crews work diligently to complete this work as quickly and as safely as possible.
Last year, distracted driving crashes caused 400 deaths, so TxDOT is urging all drivers to put their phones down and keep their heads up while driving through this project.
