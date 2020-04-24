The following lane closures will occur on FM 51 north of US 180 next week.
Saturday, April 25, various lanes of FM 51 will be closed from Cochran Road to Ric Williamson Memorial Highway from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. for milling and paving.
Monday, April 27 – Friday, May 1, various lanes of FM 51 will be closed from 8th Street to Front Street from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. for sign and stripe operations.
Monday, April 27 – Friday, May 1, various lanes of FM 51 will be closed from the Clear Fork Trinity Bridge to Ric Williamson Memorial Highway, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for roadwork.
