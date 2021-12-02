ARLINGTON — Whitesboro surely had a sense of deja vu taking on the Brock Eagles Thursday night.
The last time the two teams met was in Week 7, during which the Eagles won the contest 41-21, though the score was tied at halftime.
Whatever thoughts the Bearcats had of hanging with Brock Thursday quickly vanished though, as the Eagles (14-0) appeared to have corrected any mistakes on their way to a 49-14 throttling of Whitesboro.
Brock's first score came after an opportunity provided by a Zach Brewster interception that gave the Eagles the ball on the Whitesboro 6-yard-line. Running back Kutter Wilson took care of the rest, punching it in.
A few minutes later, Wilson had his second, this time for 12 years to give Brock a 14-0 lead toward the end of the first quarter, before heading to the sidelines with an apparent injury.
Brett Tutter, a name heard often over the last two weeks, filled in well, scoring three touchdowns on the night on 19 carries. His final TD came in the third, followed up by an Eli Potts 33-yard reception from Tyler Moody to put Brock on top 42-0 late in the third.
Whitesboro managed to finally get on the board, ending a 63-0 run over the previous five quarters against the Eagles.
Brock added some insurance points with less than four minutes to go, on another connection from Moody to Potts.
The Bearcats' final score came with 10 second remaining in the contest.
Brock, led by their first-year Head Coach Billy Mathis, displaying blonde locks earlier in the day, faces the winner of West and Mount Vernon, who were scheduled to play Friday night.
