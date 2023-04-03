PARKER COUNTY — A former assistant principal who pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Reno man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in district court in Weatherford on Monday.
Kevin Scott Evans, 41, of Springtown, was working as an administrator at Boyd High School in January 2020. At approximately 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, a 911 call reported that a pickup had struck 51-year-old Ernest Medley as he was walking on the improved shoulder of Highway 199 in Reno. The caller described the truck and said it continued westbound.
Several minutes later, a Springtown police officer located what he believed to be the same pickup and pulled it over. When he approached the pickup, driven by Evans, the officer saw that its right headlight was broken, there was hair and blood on the right fender, and the airbag was deployed.
Evans admitted that he had been drinking at an Azle bar after work that day, consuming five to six beers after leaving work at around 4 p.m.
Officers administered field sobriety tests, which Evans failed, and he was arrested for intoxication manslaughter.
Reno PD officers obtained a search warrant from District Judge Craig Towson and took a sample of Evans’ blood. Testing by the Texas Department of Public Safety crime lab showed that Evans' blood alcohol concentration was 0.134, in excess of the Texas legal limit of 0.08.
Tissue samples taken from Evans’ vehicle were also tested by the DPS crime lab and showed that DNA matched Medley’s.
“Mr. Evans had no criminal record and was, by all accounts, a model citizen prior to this tragedy,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “But, the decisions he made that night cost a man his life and his family the chance to have him in their lives. Our choices have consequences. In our view, that meant that he needed to go to prison.”
After the accident, an investigation by the Texas Alcohol and Beverage Commission showed that Evans drank eight pint sized Miller Lite beers at the bar that evening.
“Part of the plea agreement was that a deadly weapon finding would be entered,” Swain said. “The importance of that finding is that Mr. Evans will have to serve at least half of his sentence before he can be considered for parole. Ordinarily, parole law would allow him to be parole eligible when his actual time served plus his good time credit equals a fourth of his sentence, which could be as little as a year or two.”
The sentencing hearing was attended by several of Medley’s family and friends, some of whom gave victim impact statements.
Della Mitchusson, Medley’s sister, said that her brother “had a very loving, kind spirit. He didn’t have much, but what he had, he would give to others in need.” She said that Medley was survived by two minor sons who will have to grow up without a father.
Christian Donnelly, who was walking next to Medley when he was struck by Evans’ vehicle, asked Assistant District Attorney Al Charanza to read his statement. “Since that day, I have been depressed, suffered PTSD, and have nightmares. I am doing counseling, but the depression, PTSD, and nightmares continue. I have a lot of anger over what you did.”
“I would love for you to feel the pain that we have felt because of your reckless behavior,” said Eugeania Hutcherson, Medley’s sister, in a written statement Charanza read. “I don’t understand why you didn’t get a Lyft or Uber instead of making the stupid decision to get behind the wheel of the car.”
The sentencing occurred in the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.