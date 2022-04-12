WEATHERFORD — A former Trinity Christian employee has been accused of engaging in "inappropriate behavior and prohibited conduct" toward a former student while working at the school, according to a letter school officials sent to parents.
The letter, sent Monday, from Bert Thompson on behalf of the TCA school board informed families and staff of a third-party investigation by a law firm into accusations of misconduct levied against former TCA Creative Arts Director Ken Nobles.
Trinity Christian Interim Head of School Steve Newby said the school in March became aware of claims about Nobles' conduct toward a now former student.
"TCA immediately hired a third-party investigator to thoroughly investigate the allegations and, after conducting numerous witness interviews, the investigator determined that the employee groomed a young woman while she was a student at TCA," Newby said. "'Grooming' is a practice by which an adult develops a close, friendly relationship with a young person to gain his or her trust with the intent of later engaging in sexual contact with the young person."
According to the letter, the investigation is now complete, and Nobles resigned from his employment at the beginning of the investigation in early March and declined to speak to the investigator.
"In this case, the investigation found that the employee engaged in unwanted sexual contact at the employee's home in 2019 after the former student graduated," Newby said. "The investigator did not find any other TCA employees were aware of the [Nobles'] misconduct."
Former Head of School Mike Skaggs has also submitted his resignation, Newby confirmed.
"To be clear, Mr. Skaggs did not engage in any inappropriate conduct" ... and "was not aware of Mr. Nobles' misconduct," according to the letter. "Mr. Skaggs is heartbroken that this event has occurred. His integrity and character were not questioned.
"However, given the many changes that are necessary moving forward after this incident, it is necessary for the school to make a fresh start under new leadership."
The Weatherford Democrat reached out to Nobles via social media Tuesday afternoon seeking comment but did not receive a response by deadline.
Nobles worked at TCA from 1997 to 2004, before returning in 2013 as the secondary principal.
The investigation did not reveal evidence that any current student has been victimized, according to Thompson's letter.
The Willow Park Police Department was also made aware of the allegations, though a message left seeking information about whether the department is investigating the allegations was not returned by press time.
"The health and safety of the TCA body is of the utmost importance," Newby said. "TCA will continue to work cooperatively with the law enforcement officers investigating this matter and the school encourages anyone with information about this or any other case of inappropriate conduct to come forward and speak with appropriate authorities."
As a result of the investigation, TCA will be thoroughly reviewing its policies and procedures to identify areas where improvement is needed, including teacher-student interactions via text and social media, according to the letter, as well as a review of staff and student training.
