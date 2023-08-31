The ousted CEO of Tri-County Electric Cooperative is asking a Weatherford court to order depositions of the board members who fired him.
"Clearly, the fix has been in from the beginning," Darryl Schriver, who until July ran the 115,000-member co-op more than six years, says in his request to the 415th District Court. "Petitioner has done nothing wrong."
Schriver is not suing his former employer or the board.
His Aug. 24 motion to the court asks District Judge Graham Quisenberry to order oral depositions of Tri-County's nine board members and Melissa Watts.
The motion identifies Watts as the co-op's chief financial officer and vice chairperson.
It also describes two questions Schriver hopes to ask the "respondents."
Schriver, of Weatherford, suspects someone on the board "defamed" him by leaking his termination to a Metroplex newspaper and that board members "...conspired, outside the realm of their actual board meetings, to ensure his unlawful termination," according to documents.
"Again, though, he does not currently possess adequate information regarding details of that conduct to determine which respondents against whom he may have to initiate a cause of action for conspiracy," the motion reads.
Tri-County replied to a request for comment with the following statement by spokesman Jeff Hahn.
“TCEC intends to protect the best interests of Cooperative members, and we look forward to bringing this matter to a rapid conclusion,” Hahn wrote in the reply.
That could come as soon as Sept. 15, when Quisenberry has agreed to hear Schriver's motion.
The petitioner, Schriver, asks the judge to allow three-hour depositions of each respondent.
The motion lays out a timeline for Schriver's departure from the company, which it describes as the third-largest electric cooperative in Texas.
According to that timeline, Schriver was awakened at 10:44 p.m. on June 28 by a call from Board Chairman J. Max Waddell.
Schriver says Waddell told him he had been placed on administrative leave with pay, to surrender company electronics and to steer clear of TCEC property.
"Petitioner was given no notice of why he was being placed on leave," he wrote.
A dozen days later, the motion says, Tri-County attorneys told his lawyer a whistleblower complaint had been brought against him.
He learned later that day the complaint accused him of misusing a credit card "and other financial issues."
Three days later, Schriver wrote to Waddell that he has never misused a company credit card.
"Nor have I engaged in any inappropriate financial conduct with respect to the Co-op," according to the July 13 letter, which goes on to theorize Schriver was targeted because of his own whistleblowing.
"Any discipline will be because I have reported unlawful conduct and have refused to engage in such conduct," he wrote to Waddell. The same letter cites funds it claims the co-op contributed to an entity called, One Source, "without board or membership approval."
Schriver's Weatherford attorney, Raul Nevarez, co-counsel with Jay Aldis of Fort Worth replied to the newspaper's question regarding One Source.
One Source sold fiber and cable internet, cable TV and internet as well as phone services in Keller.
Schriver wrote he and a team sold One Source for more than $30 million.
"I have asked the board for a complete investigation into this financial matter because the aggregate amount of the investment by the members looks to be in excess of $100 million," he wrote to Waddell, describing at least two other financial improprieties.
Waddell hand-delivered Schriver a letter of termination on July 27, reading it to Schriver "in its entirety," the motion says.
"(D)uring each year Petitioner served TCEC, he received excellent performance evaluations," Shriver's attorneys wrote. "In addition, during his last year with the co-op, the TCEC Board voted unanimously to pay him a $50,000 bonus and a 5-percent merit raise in base salary."
Schriver had served as CEO of Tri-County since 2017, having held a similar position at United Power prior to that.
Waddell, in a statement submitted to the Weatherford Democrat earlier this month, wrote that the board had "concluded that it is in the best interests of the co-op and its members to being a search for a new CEO" after "a thorough and thoughtful review."
A co-op spokesman wrote to the newspaper that specifics associated with the board's decision were not shared, "as it was a personnel matter."
