A Willow Park man was arrested by Parker County Sheriff's investigators in connection with a child pornography case.
The case originated from a Crime Stoppers tip, Sheriff Russ Authier said, identifying Walker Watt Lawrence, 46, as a man suspected of obtaining numerous images of child pornography on his iPad and iPhone.
Sheriff’s Crimes Against Children investigators obtained a search warrant for Walker’s iCloud account, where they located approximately 1,000 images of child erotica and child pornography depicting children in suggestive poses and nude sexual positions. Sheriff’s investigators estimate the images of children depicted in the photos were between the ages of 6 and 12.
Lawrence was arrested July 21, on six warrants of third-degree felony charges of possession of child pornography and was booked into the Tarrant County Jail, according to a release from the Parker County Sheriff's Office. He was released Friday on a $60,000 bond.
Lawrence has previously been employed as a firefighter with Willow Park Fire, according to a city spokesperson, but resigned several months ago.
Authier also stated the case will be forwarded to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.
