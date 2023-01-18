WEATHERFORD — A Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot.
Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police officers in August 2022 after being caught on video stealing $755 of Milwaukee brand power tools. Roberts pled guilty and elected to have a jury determine his punishment. The trial concluded Tuesday in Weatherford.
“Ordinarily, a theft in which under $2,500 of merchandise is stolen is a misdemeanor,” said District Attorney Jeff Swain. “However, when someone has two previous theft convictions, it becomes a felony. If a defendant has prior felony sentences, that sentence can be enhanced as well.”
Assistant District Attorneys Abby Placke and Al Charanza, who tried the case for the prosecution, admitted judgments showing that Roberts had 34 convictions, of which 18 were felonies. A dozen of those felonies were for theft and two more were for unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also had four evading arrest with a vehicle convictions and a conviction for delivery of cocaine.
Nearly all of Roberts’ previous convictions were in Tarrant County. None were from Parker County. His previous sentences ranged from nine days in jail to five years in prison. Roberts was on parole for a felony theft offense when he committed the Home Depot theft.
“At a certain point, it’s just time to say enough is enough,” Swain said. “With a range of punishment of two to 20 years, this jury obviously agreed with our prosecutors that, for this defendant, the time for us to say we’re done is now.”
“It’s never right to lie, cheat, or steal,” Charanza said during his closing argument. “We instill that in our children, expect it of our co-workers, and acknowledge it as a basic principle of our society.”
Swain noted Roberts gave a fake name to officers upon his arrest.
“...They didn’t finally confirm who he was until they ran his fingerprints through the AFIS fingerprinting system at the jail," he said. "This was yet another indicator of Mr. Roberts’ character.”
Roberts will be eligible for parole when his actual time served plus his good time credit equals a quarter of his sentence, Swain said.
The trial was conducted in the 415th District Court, Judge Graham Quisenberry presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.