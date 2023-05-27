The Weatherford Art Association will host Fort Worth sculptor and potter, Stormie Parker.
Parker will present her sculpture techniques on June 26 from 6-7:45 p.m. at Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St. in Weatherford. Parker is known for both her functional ceramics and whimsical sculptures of animals. The demonstration is free and open to the public. You can learn more about this artist at www.windstormstudio.com
Weatherford Art Association is a non-profit 501©(3) corporation that promotes the growth of art appreciation among its members and the public through community education, instructional demonstrations and lectures plus public display and sales of member artwork. The group welcomes students, single adult and family memberships and includes beginning and seasoned artists in all 2-D and 3-D media. Regular meetings are held every fourth Monday of each month except December. Learn more about Weatherford Art Association at weatherfordart.com.
