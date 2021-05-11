A search warrant at an Azle residence resulted in multiple arrests and a suspected narcotics seizure by the Parker County Sheriff's Office last week.
The Parker County Special Crimes Unit conducted a search warrant May 6 at a residence in the 1300 block of Oakridge Road. SCU investigators searched the residence, surrounding property, vehicles and outbuildings, seizing three handguns, approximately 72 grams of methamphetamine, 49 (THC) cartridges, approximately two grams of cocaine, approximately one gram of (mushrooms), 13 tablets of alprazolam (Xanax), approximately 13 grams of hydroponic marijuana and more than $40,000 in U.S. currency from the home during the execution of the warrant.
SCU investigators believe the money seized were proceeds from the illegal sale and distribution of narcotics and in the furtherance of additional criminal activity, Sheriff Russ Authier said, and the street value of the illegal drugs seized was estimated at $5,700.
Subsequent to the execution of the search warrant, SCU investigators arrested Steven Wayne Gale, 49, of Azle; Charlene Laverne Baker, 36, of Azle; Jeffrey Scott Missik, 53, of Arlington; and John Andrew Napoleon, 56, of Arlington.
Gale was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. His bond was set at $30,000. Baker was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. She was also issued a citation for obscured license plate. Her bond was set at $30,140. Missik was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one with a bond of $30,000. He was issued a “no bond” for a parole violation charge. Napoleon was charged with manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance penalty group one. His bond was set at $30,000.
Upon entering the residence, SCU investigators observed Missik holding approximately 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine within a plastic container.
SCU investigators located and seized approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine in the master bedroom. Baker admitted to investigators she and Gale had been engaged in the illegal distribution of methamphetamine since November, 2020.
Napoleon arrived on scene while investigators were conducting the search warrant, and was found to be in possession of approximately 39 grams of methamphetamine.
Authier said Napoleon has an extensive criminal history and was recently released from prison for escape from custody charges. Napoleon was facing a 15-year sentence for previous theft, drug and weapons charges. He was in custody when he faked an illness, went to the restroom and walked away from a trustee station after planning his escape for two days. Law enforcement authorities located and apprehended Napoleon at a Fort Worth “safe house” within hours of his escape. He was sentenced to life in prison and was eligible for parole in 2020. Authorities said during his 2007 trial, Napoleon admitted his involvement in prior cases of kidnapping, assault, identification theft, auto theft, narcotics distribution, burglaries, and murder.
Authier said additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing and the cases against all suspects will be submitted to the Parker County District Attorney’s Office seeking prosecution.
