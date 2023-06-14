WILLOW PARK — The Willow Park city council officially appointed Daniel Franklin as the city’s new chief of police Tuesday.
Franklin, who has served with the department since 2018, has been interim chief since March of 2023.
“I’m very excited about advancing the department,” said Franklin. “We’re small but we have a lot of potential. Coming under Chief Ellis as a captain, and then as assistant chief, I’m excited to continue being a part of what we’ve been doing.”
Franklin grew up in East Texas and was attending Texas Tech University when the call came – in a roundabout way – to law enforcement. His brother was already a police officer, and watching his brother work showed Franklin the direction he wanted to take.
“My dad had a sprinkler business and he got hurt, so I left school and came back to help him run things,” said Franklin. “When he got better, he told me he’d send me to school anywhere I wanted. I told him I wanted to go to the police academy.”
Franklin attended the academy at Kilgore and spent 20 years working for the Jacksonville Police Department in east Texas. He worked his way up to commander of the SWAT team before he retired from Jacksonville PD.
“I had retired from Jacksonville and saw that Willow Park was hiring a captain,” said Franklin. “My wife and I came up here and looked around and liked it so much that I applied.”
Franklin has been an integral part of the growth and commitment to high professional standards in the Willow Park Police Department. Before joining WPPD, he graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy, and last month, he completed his Masters Degree in Criminal Justice from Midwestern State University with a 4.0 Grade Point Average.
“Since we appointed Chief Franklin as interim, he’s stepped in and done a great job,” said Mayor Doyle Moss. “There are expectations as chief and he’s well exceeded those expectations. He’s involved in the community and has all the attributes we were looking for in a chief. I think he’s going to be great.”
City Manager Bryan Grimes echoed the mayor’s sentiments.
“I’m very pleased to finally take the interim tag off of Chief Franklin’s title,” said Grimes. “He is a career officer who has earned this appointment and I am hard pressed to think of anyone else more deserving.”
Franklin is taking the reins of a department with 14 full-time and five reserve officers, with more coming, as the department has a couple of positions currently open. His first official day on the job is June 14.
