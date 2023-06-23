WEATHERFORD — James Gray knelt on a sweltering Monday afternoon to pick up the top half of a headstone sitting beside nearly a dozen makeshift PVC crosses in a cemetery nestled among overgrown trees and foliage off Interstate 20 in Hudson Oaks.
The stone was among several marking the buried remains of family members of George Dawson, Gray’s great-great-grandfather, an emancipated slave in Parker County.
Weatherford’s Black History Tour stopped at the Dawson-Hackett Cemetery among others in commemorating Juneteenth, the now federally-observed holiday marking the day (June 19, 1865) when news of emancipation reached people in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy.
“Sometimes you get a little bit of a visceral reaction because of how horrible the institution of slavery was,” said Gray, a local historian said. “I understand no one wants to be tied to that, but it’s a historical fact and it is something we need to acknowledge.”After being emancipated, George Dawson was the first African American to vote in Parker County in 1867, said Gray, a local historian. “He bought 190 acres, and owned all the property [off] Interstate 20 where Walmart and the apartments are, all the way down to Bankhead Highway.”
Gray told the group that Dawson was born enslaved in Arkansas in 1842 before being sold to a man in Wise County. He was then sold to another family in Weatherford, where he remained until he was emancipated in 1865.
Dawson’s wife, son, daughter and various other family members are buried in the area that was unknown until its discovery in 2010 by the Abandoned Cemetery Association. Just two weeks ago, a Ground Penetrating Radar mapping revealed 10 more bodies buried on the now-fenced off property. Those are marked with pink flags, which will soon be replaced with crosses.
Another cemetery is located near one of the first settlements, in Spring Creek, thought to also be the first location where slave families were brought in 1856.
“Buried here are names you’ll continually hear in the history of Weatherford and Parker County.... business owners, commissioners,” Gray said. “There was only a small percentage of slave owners in Weatherford, but slave owners made up the larger part of the economy here because they were prestigious leaders in the community.”
Gray’s research led him to the only name of an enslaved person he could find in Spring Creek — Henry Johnson, one of the founders of Prince Memorial C.M.E. The Colored Methodist Episcopal, as it was formerly known, is the oldest church building in Weatherford and the second oldest black CME church in the U.S.
Johnson was the first ordained African American pastor in Parker County, and would move on to start a church in Fort Worth.
Gray pointed to a marker inside the Spring Creek cemetery with three words inscribed: “unknown pioneer slaves.” The marker was placed in 1992.
“We don’t know if it’s a mass grave, or just a memorial to those who were enslaved here,” he said. “As you walk around, you’ll notice odd markers that look like headstones, or footstones, that aren’t inside the burial plots.”
Before emancipation, enslaved African Americans were largely buried on plantation grounds or plots of land owned by white people, with rocks or wooden slabs as markers.
Then several Black family cemeteries emerged after emancipation. One such lies on the western side of Willow Springs Cemetery with the Gratz family plot, marked by a historical marker of Lawson D. Gratz.
Gratz was born enslaved in Kentucky in 1836 before his slave owner, Benjamin Gratz, allowed him to enlist in the Army, where he fought for the Union, according to the Texas State Historical Association. He essentially served as a spy and became a sergeant in the 114th U.S. Colored Infantry that participated in Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s campaign that forced the surrender of Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Confederate army at Appomattox in April 1865.
“He was all over the place,” Gray said. “This man did a lot and you don’t really hear anything about it.”
After being discharged in May 1865, Gratz reenlisted two years later in the 10th U.S. Calvary, known as the Buffalo Soldiers.
He was inducted into the Texas Trail of Fame during a ceremony Oct. 21 at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth and his name can be found on the Wall of Honor at the African American Civil War Monument in Washington, D.C.
Despite losing sight in one eye after exploding gunpowder, Gratz completed his enlistment and moved to Texas, where he married Rosa Dedman, the daughter of a former slave, and started a family of 14 children. The Gratz family moved to Annetta in Parker County in 1892, purchasing a small farm. Gratz died June 18, 1909.
“One of the few pieces of evidence that there were enslaved people here was [his wife’s] bill of sale,” Gray said, noting that Dedman and her mother were both sold for $3,500 to a prominent family in Parker County.
That bill of sale is on display at the historic Mount Pleasant School in Weatherford, which operated as a one-room school for Black students from 1907 to 1963.
“Another staggering number we came across... when we talk about slave families, half of them were separated and sold from each other,” Gray said. “There were 4 million enslaved people in the U.S. at the time of emancipation, and half of them were sold.
The Emancipation Proclamation, declaring freedom for enslaved people in Confederate states, was issued by President Abraham Lincoln Jan. 1, 1863, but it wasn’t until more than two years later that General Order 3 was issued to enforce emancipation in southern states.
Gray pointed out the timeline was critical to an event in 1864 during which four enslaved men, two of whom were Gray’s great-great-great-uncles, were lynched by an angry mob on the Parker County courthouse lawn. The incident was the subject of a 15-minute docufilm titled “The Courthouse Well,” produced by the Parker County Peace Coalition.
“That tells me that these kids ... they were murdered, because these boys were free,” he said. “But as horrific as that story is, there’s a silver lining in accounts of people who didn’t agree with what was happening.
“That’s important to today, because not everybody is racist, not all white people are against people of color.”
Gray said they’ve been in communication with the Texas State Forensic Anthropology Department, working to try to get an archaelogical permit for permission to use a GPR to try and find the boys’ bodies, which were hung and dropped into a well, according to historical documents detailing witness accounts.
Along the tour, Gray discussed the commonality of slave families having 10 or more children.
He discovered one of his three-greats grandmothers bore 17 children and may have been used as a breeder following legislation in 1808 to end the African trade of enslaved people.
“They could not import them into the U.S. so slave owners started impregnating women slaves to produce more slaves,” he said.
Slaves, although not directly named in the U.S. Constitution, were counted in article one, section two as “three-fifths of a free individual” for direct taxation and determining congressional representation.
“In 1860, the total value of human property in Parker County was $33,000 less than the total land and cattle here,” Gray said.
The historian noted enslaved people played a large role in the events leading up to the Goodnight-Loving Trail and the cattle drive industry.
He said Oliver Loving owned slaves and sold his wife’s slaves for $10,000 to purchase cattle.
“Without enslaved people, Parker County, Weatherford, wouldn’t be what it is today in terms of cattle, horses and things of that nature,” he said.
Gray also pointed to a tax document from 1866, unearthed by Dr. Deborah Liles, a college assistant professor and chair of Texas history.
The document was released the year after Juneteenth, with the names of formerly enslaved men in Parker County, including Gray’s great-great-grandfather, George Dawson.
“It was significant because it was the first time they had their names written ... as men and not property,” he said. “It humanizes them. Up to that point, they were just kept as a number, male or female, and race.”
Gray said they intend to continue hosting showings of The Courthouse Well at Mount Pleasant, and plan to continue making the Black History Tour a regular event.
