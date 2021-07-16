A fugitive sought by several law enforcement agencies has been arrested in Parker County, after being located and taken into custody by Weatherford PD Thursday.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said an active felony warrant was issued for Marcus Allhoff Nast, 25, following an infant abduction in Ennis, which sparked a statewide Amber Alert.
Ennis police said 7-month-old Miguel David Lee-Ramirez was forcefully abducted from his father at gunpoint and was believed to be in immediate danger.
The Parker County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the child’s mother, identified as Faith Joann Reid, 20, and her boyfriend (Nast) had traveled to Parker County with the infant.
Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team members and sheriff’s deputies located the mother and child July 2, in a Ford F150 on Old Dicey Road, where they had run out of fuel. Nast, who was listed as armed and dangerous, was not on scene and was believed to be in the area on foot. Reid was arrested on a felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. She was released to Ennis County Jail July 6. The child was returned safe to family members.
FAST members and Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated numerous tips regarding Nast’s possible whereabouts.
He was located and taken into custody by Weatherford police officers at a motel in the 2000 block of Park Avenue. He is charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in relation to the abduction.
As of Friday morning, Nast remained incarcerated at the Parker County Jail. His bond had not been set.
