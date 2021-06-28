PARKER COUNTY — Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on an outstanding homicide warrant following a traffic stop Sunday.
Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies stopped the vehicle in the 500 block of Farm-to-Market 1885 on a black 2012 Kia Forte, for no front license plate.
The driver of the car, identified as Hector Alejandro Rivera, 18, of Saginaw, told deputies he purchased the car through social media in May and it did not have a license plate when he bought it.
Deputies ran a check on the car and the driver through the database system, discovering Rivera obtained an outstanding warrant out of Fort Worth Police Department for homicide.
“Traffic stops are never routine,” Authier said. “Due to the felony homicide warrant, additional deputies were dispatched to the scene to take Rivera into custody. He was apprehended without incident.”
Rivera was booked into the Parker County Jail, and was later released to the custody of Fort Worth Police.
Family members were called to the scene to take custody of a female juvenile passenger.
