Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens, in conjunction with the Benbrook Fire Department and other local authorities, continue their committed search for an 18-year-old male who was last seen on a kayak at Benbrook Lake Sunday evening. Texas Game Wardens are continuing to actively work in shifts and will pursue the search until the individual is found.
“My thoughts are with the family as our Texas Game Wardens search tirelessly to bring closure for the family and the community,” said TPWD Director of Law Enforcement Col. Chad Jones. “Texas Game Wardens will continue to dedicate all available resources while working as a team with local authorities to locate their missing family member.”
Texas Game Wardens and authorities in the Benbrook Lake-area are doing all they can to search for this individual. However, due to various factors including high winds and stormy conditions this week, and the presence of numerous tree stumps and other obstacles under the water’s surface, sending in divers is far too dangerous without having a positive identifiable image from sonar.
"The search may look different as time goes on, but we're not going anywhere," said Texas Game Warden Captain Cliff Swofford. "The search is conducted daily and follows long-standing best practices that have been proven effective through hundreds of search efforts over many years. The search will continue until the individual has been recovered.”
Unfortunately, due to the stumps and other obstacles, teams cannot use underwater tow sonar equipment and are relying on boats equipped with standard sonar to search for the individual. Additional resources such as a search and rescue certified K9 will also be arriving to supplement ongoing efforts.
