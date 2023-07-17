WEATHERFORD – Garner Independent School District has been selected as a preliminary awardee to receive more than $2.2 million over the next five years to support after-school and summer programming in the district.
In early June, the Texas Education Agency announced Garner as one of several districts to receive the Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Center grant. The district will start providing services to students in August and run through the 2023-24 school year. The district still must go through additional processes with TEA before the award is finalized.
The expected annual budget for the program is around $450,000 to include staff salaries, supplies and materials, technology, professional development and travel.
“We are thrilled to have been selected for this very competitive grant,” Garner ISD Superintendent Rebecca Hallmark said. “This funding we will receive to run these programs will impact our school district, students, and parents in the immediate future and for years to come. The Garner community will benefit from what we will be able to offer our children and families.”
This grant is intended to provide students in the district the opportunity to attend high quality activities after school that focus on homework help, tutoring, sports and recreation, hands on learning, creative and performing arts, STEM activities, and much more in a safe and productive learning environment.
The program also includes parental and family involvement activities that build on the local community, while also integrating career and college preparedness.
The Nita M. Lowey 21st CCLC program is the largest out-of-school program in the nation, serving more than 1.5 million students across the country. It is part of the US Department of Education’s interagency initiatives to improve educational opportunities for students. The program is intended to help students meet state and local academic standards in core academic subjects.
The district will begin registration for the after-school program for students enrolled at Garner ISD. A table will be setup at the Back to School Bash and more information will be posted on the district’s website and Facebook pages.
Garner ISD also recently announced changes to its policy for students under the National School Lunch and Breakfast programs for 2023-24.
The school will operate under the Community Eligibility Provision, providing breakfast and lunch to all children at no charge, eliminating the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
“This new approach reduces burdens for both families and school administrators, and helps ensure that students receive nutritious meals,” according to a press release from the district.
For more information, contact Trish Penry, GISD food service manager, at 940-682-4251 or tpenry@garnerisd.net.
