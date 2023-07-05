The Weatherford community is gearing up for a peachy weekend.
Judges and chefs will have their fill of peachy treats and sweets, with the Peach Festival Food Competition Friday, July 7.
Judging categories include ice cream, cakes and cupcakes, savory meats, jams/jellies/pickled foods, cookies/bars, salsa, cobblers and pies. New this year is the Chef’s Choice category, where anything goes.
All entries must contain peaches.
Competition will be split between adults (ages 18 and up) and youth (up to 17 years of age). There is a limit of one entry per person per category, and two entries per person.
Each entry must be accompanied by an entry form and a $5 fee (cash, PayPal and most cash apps only). Entry forms are due to Barlow Hall, 125 S. Waco St., Weatherford, from 4-6 p.m. Friday, July 7. No late entries will be accepted.
For a list of other rules, entry forms and more information, visit www.parkercountypeachfestival.org/entertainment/food-competition.html.
Awards will be announced at noon at the Main Stage (corner of Waco and Church streets) at the 38th Annual Peach Festival, which is Saturday, July 8, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in historic downtown Weatherford.
More than 200 arts, crafts, food and activity booths will be on hand, as well as live music, children’s activities and a 42 Domino tournament.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://tickets.parkercountypeachfestival.org/p/tickets. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12.
Cyclists will gather for the 35th annual Peach Pedal Bike Ride Saturday morning at Weatherford High School, 2121 Bethel Road.
The 61-mile ride begins at 7:30 a.m., the 39-mile ride at 7:45 a.m. and the 28-mile and 8-mile rides start at 8 a.m.
The event benefits the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce as well as the United Way of Parker County, providing funding to several nonprofits in CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center, Child Protective Services Board, Center of Hope, Freedom House, Hearts Full of Love, MANNA, Parker County Committee on Aging, Sanctified Hope for Women and Stars & Strides Therapeutic Riding.
Deadline for online registration (https://www.bikereg.com/peach-pedal-bike-ride) is Thursday at 5 p.m. Registration fees are $45 for individuals and $65 for tandem couples.
