Trinity Christian Academy has named Lauryn Glass as the new elementary assistant principal.
Glass has lived in Texas for eight years and is finishing her fourth year at TCA as a third-grade teacher. She received a Master's degree in Early Childhood Education, and she is currently working on her Ph.D. in Educational Leadership with an emphasis on Christian Ministry through Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
Glass is a mom of two, Gabe, age 10, and Chelsea, age 8. You can also find her singing on the Trinity Bible Church worship team on Sunday mornings.
While she is sad to leave her third-grade classroom, she said she is even more excited to be able to make a connection with every elementary student and family at TCA in her new administrative role.
“I am thrilled that Mrs. Glass will step into the role of elementary assistant principal at TCA," Elementary Principal Lyricia Squyres said. "She is a compassionate educator who has consistently demonstrated her love for teaching, leadership abilities, and commitment to lifelong learning.
Next year, Mrs. Glass will bring her experience and research mind-set to our elementary leadership team. I can't wait!”
In her new role, Glass will work to maintain and grow elementary programs, supervise professional growth and development of faculty and staff, and provide leadership for an academic program featuring a superior academic curriculum at TCA.
“Lauryn Glass is a proven Christian educator who will bring her considerable classroom expertise and knowledge to the entire TCA elementary program," Head of School Steven Newby said. "Our school is blessed to have her in an administrative role providing students, teachers and parents another educational resource.”
