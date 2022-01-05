GRANBURY — Granbury police were called out to the local Walmart after a reported accidental shooting, the department said Wednesday morning.
"Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, it appears that a 1-year-old child and a 3-month-old child were inside of a vehicle," according to a release. "The 1-year-old child is believed to have picked up a handgun which was concealed between the seat and the center console and the gun discharged one time."
Police said the mother of the children, a 23-year-old Granbury woman, was standing outside next to the driver's door and the father at the rear of the truck. The bullet went through soft tissue in the 3-month-old's led, through the mother's arm and into the side of her chest, according to the release.
The mother was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by air and the baby, whose condition was not believed to be life threatening, was transported to a Fort Worth hospital by ground.
Police said the mother’s injury is potentially more serious, but her current condition is not known.
