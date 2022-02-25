Four individuals were found dead inside a Granbury residence Thursday afternoon.
Granbury police officers were dispatched to a home on Kathy Lane regarding a welfare check around 2:45 p.m. Upon entering the home and clearing the residence, they discovered four people dead with gunshot wounds.
Granbury PD identified the deceased as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old female and a 3-year-old female.
Evidence at the scene was consistent with a murder/suicide, but final determination had yet to be concluded as police were still actively investigating, according to a release from Granbury PD.
At this time, there is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident, according to the release.
