Crime Scene.jpg

Four individuals were found dead inside a Granbury residence Thursday afternoon.

Granbury police officers were dispatched to a home on Kathy Lane regarding a welfare check around 2:45 p.m. Upon entering the home and clearing the residence, they discovered four people dead with gunshot wounds.

Granbury PD identified the deceased as 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old female and a 3-year-old female.

Evidence at the scene was consistent with a murder/suicide, but final determination had yet to be concluded as police were still actively investigating, according to a release from Granbury PD. 

At this time, there is no evidence of anyone else being involved in this incident, according to the release.

